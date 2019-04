Watch again

In the video you can see two elderly women slowly walking through the store. It doesn't seem like anything unusual, until after a minute or two. One of them grabs something and appears to put it under her sweater.

"At first we couldn't believe it because of their age. It seemed so planned, and I don't know why. It was as if they were like.. 'Hmm I want that," the store owner, Dianna Chelf, said.

Dianna said at first she was unsure if she even wanted to post the video to social media, but was worried that it was happening to other local shops.

"If they are stealing from them they are hurting the small business," Chelf said.

As a local business, she says it's moments like these that make staying open so tough.

"I hate to say it but shame on you.. They should really think about what they are doing," Chelf said.

If you have any information about the two women in the video, please call Crime Check at 509-456-2233 and reference case #2019-20055078.