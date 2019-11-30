Spokane shop owners thank customers for huge showing on small business Saturday

SPOKANE, Wash. -- Another small business Saturday is in the books, and some local business owners are calling it the best one they have ever seen.
"This was definitely the busiest small business Saturday to date," said Veda Lux Boutique owner Summer Hightower.
Hightower says things got off to a steady start at her Perry District shop and never really slowed.
"We were busy from open to close," she said.
Over in Kendall Yards, businesses were offering all sorts of incentives to get shoppers in the door. Shops offered 20% off and plenty of Christmas magic, including fireworks at the end of the evening.
"It's really meaningful to see our loyal customers that we do see all year really come out and spend the day with their family," said French Toast owner Julia Lara. "Just keeping the dollars here, it's really nice to see."
In addition to the fireworks show, Kendall Yards shoppers were also treated to live music, a marshmallow roast and s'mores station and also an opportunity to see reindeer. Families KHQ spoke with say even though it was cold, they couldn't have asked for a better night to kick off the Christmas season.
