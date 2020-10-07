Spokane shoplifter uses Seattle sister's name, implicates her in crime she didn't commit

Family is everything... but in Annamarie Kirkpatrick's case, it's the only thing that put her in the following situation:
"I got a text message from a friend and asked if I was okay. I'm like, 'yeah, I'm fine. Why?'" Annamarie Kirkpatrick said. "He sent me a newspaper article that said this lady, her name's Annamarie Kirkpatrick... She committed a theft charge at Ross. I'm reading this entire article and I'm like 'That's funny. That's me and I didn't do that!' So, I started investigating and researching it. I called the police department in Spokane and said, 'Hey, I'm actually the real Annamarie Kirkpatrick. I did not do this, but I have a feeling of who did.'"
It turned out to be Annamarie's sister, Amy Michelle Kirkpatrick. Amy, who lives in Spokane, was at the center of a controversial confrontation with armed bystanders in June. An armed man and woman pointed a gun at Amy, who was suspected of stealing from a Ross in the South Hill.
"Get your a** in there, and sit down. I am not a cop, I'll f****** shoot -- I'm a Democrat. I can shoot you, because Democrats get away with everything," the man said in a video shot by another bystander.
Amy was cited and released for shoplifting. However, she didn't give the police her real name.
Instead, she gave her sister's name, Annamarie Kirkpatrick, who lives in the Seattle area.
"We haven't spoken in quite a few years, but we used to be pretty close growing up," Annamarie said. "She didn't want to go back to jail cause she had a warrant out for her arrest. Rather than going back to jail, it's easier to use someone else's name to not get in trouble."
Similar to toothpaste coming out of the tube, Annamarie's name was reported and published as the shoplifter on publications in Spokane, the Tri-Cities, and even on the Associated Press. All it takes it simply Googling her name to find articles implicating Annamarie as the woman, who was cited for shoplifting. Annamarie, who has no criminal history in Spokane, said the implication is preventing her from being hired.
"I didn't know that this theft charge was on my background, so now I've been denied for five jobs because it looks like I wasn't being forthcoming on my application," Annamarie said.
A spokesperson with the Spokane Police Department said he could not provide comment because there is pending, civil litigation on the case.
The spokesperson also said Amy was never booked into jail because she committed a low-level crime. With COVID-19 restrictions limiting the number of inmates at the Spokane County Jail, only "a significant crime or a crime of violence" leads to an individual being booked into jail, according to the spokesperson. If it isn't a crime of such nature, suspects will most likely be cited and released in the field.
"This could've been prevented by them following protocol," Annamarie said. "There should've been additional measures (Spokane Police) should've taken. There's nothing I can do to prevent somebody from using my name. That's the police's job, to serve and protect the innocent... I just want this removed so I can get a job."
