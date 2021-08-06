SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Shakespeare Society will present two plays in Riverfront Park this summer, our news partners at The Spokesman-Review reported. It's in collaboration with Spokane Parks and Recreation and both productions will be free and family-friendly.
FIRST PRODUCTION:
- "A Midsummer Night's Dream" by William Shakespeare directed by Amanda Cantrell and Jamie Suter.
- Dates: Aug. 6-8, 20, 22, 26-27 and 29.
SECOND PRODUCTION:
- "The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (Abridged)" by Adam Long, Daniel Singer and Jess Winfield directed by Jessica Loomer.
- Dates: Sept. 17-18, 23-25 with the potential to add October dates.
Shows will kick off at 6:30 p.m. with seating starting 30 minutes before curtain and will be on a first-come, first-served basis.