Spokane special needs school program abruptly relocated weeks into school year

SPOKANE, Wash. -- Adjusting to the new school year is tough for any kid. Now is about the time it typically gets easier. We're all getting used to a new routine. So imagine if you were notified your child's school was no longer an option and the only one they had, was across town. That's what one South Hill mother says happened to her and her special needs daughter.
"Her name is Lilly," said Alyssa Davis. "She's 8-years-old. She has cerebral palsy."
Alyssa says her little girl has amazed her since day one.
"She walks, doesn't talk yet," she said. "She's fantastic. One of the happiest kids."
She loves playing outside, riding in the car, and going to school, but that took a while. Lilly had to build a slow but steady level of comfort at Grant Elementary. Alyssa says that's why some recent news was so devastating
"We got a phone call from my youngest daughter's teacher saying that her school program has been shut down," she said. "She's in a special needs program called MHOH. It's been at Grant for about 15 years."
But not anymore. It's now consolidated with another school, across town in North Spokane.
"When they called they said at the end of the week, she'll have to be at Garfield," she said. "I'm up by Moran Prairie. They offered busing, but she has sensory issues. I have always driven her. I was terrified. We don't have options."
Alyssa says had this change been known over summer, it still would have been tough but the time to prep would have lessened the sting.
"It doesn't make sense," she said. "It takes a while for them to settle in. It took her almost an entire year. The fact that she'll have to move to a different one is overwhelming."
Alyssa says her attempts to get answers left her frustrated. That's why she said, "Help Me, Hayley."
"There wasn't a lot of detail on why," she told our Hayley Guenthner.
Spokane Public School officials told Hayley the reason for this abrupt change came down to numbers. They say enrollment in the program was less than they had anticipated in the summer months. They didn't know for certain how low numbers would be until school was in session. District officials say this kind of disruption is very rare and one they always work to avoid.
Alyssa says she doesn't know what's next for her family. The only thing she's sure of is that she'll keep fighting for what is best for her daughter.
"I'll always be an advocate for Lilly," she said.
