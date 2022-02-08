SPOKANE, Wash. - Flags in Spokane and Spokane Valley have been lowered to half-staff Tuesday in remembrance of Vancouver Police Officer Donald Sahota.
Sahota was off-duty when he was mistakenly shot and killed by a Washington deputy while chasing a robbery suspect who had shown up at his house.
The suspect knocked on Sahota's door on the night of Jan. 30 saying he had been in a car crash. Sahota's wife called authorities and realized the man matched the description of a robbery suspect.
Sahota exited the house to detain the suspect and his wife advised police dispatch that he was attempting the arrest.
The suspect fought with Sahota, reportedly stabbing him multiple times before escaping and heading back towards Sahota's front door. Sahota continued to chase him up the porch but was shot and killed by an arriving deputy.
Spokane and Spokane Valley are joining the rest of the state on Gov. Inslee's directive that t state and U.S. flags at all state agency facilities be lowered in remembrance of Sahota.
“Spokane joins Vancouver and the law enforcement community in mourning the loss of Officer Sahota,” Spokane Mayor Nadine Woodward said. “Our thoughts are with his family and the Vancouver Police Department as the state rallies around them.”
A memorial for Sahota is scheduled for Feb. 8 at 1 p.m., at the Ilani Event Center in Ridgefield.