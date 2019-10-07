The City of Spokane was founded in 1873 which has given it 146 years to collect hundreds of ghosts, killers and a dark-cloudy history. October is the perfect time to explore some of the most well-known hauntings and urban legends in the area.
No matter where you live, you will hear urban legends and ghost stories. Whether you believe in ghosts or not these stories are still interesting and historic.
One of the most knowledgeable person in Spokane about hauntings is ghostologist Chet Caskey.
“A ghostologist is a word that came out of American diction in about 1840,” Caskey says. “It’s somebody who doesn’t necessary believe in ghosts, but study people who do believe in ghosts.”
Caskey was a lawyer and stumbled his way into the ghost business.
“I grew up in New Orleans in a tough neighborhood by the docks called Algiers and we had a whole bunch of ghosts,” Caskey says. “This year I will have been a lawyer for 41 years, so I’m well acquainted with ghosts and goblins, but mostly inside the court room.”
Caskey moved to Spokane after retiring from being a lawyer.
"I got a job as a historian at a cemetery just to pass the time. I was interested in the historical aspect but the people who I gave tours to were more interested in the ghosts.”
Since then, Chet is off to the races with knowing the history of ghosts. He has written multiple books including, Haunted Spokane: Ghosts and Dark Places in the Lilac City and Spokane Bedtime Stories.
With any urban legend about ghosts there are always multiple versions of each story.
“I’m a storyteller,” Caskey says. “I’ve never made up one single tiny little thing no matter how entertaining. What I do is I repeat stories that I have heard. When it comes to the folklore of the story there are sometimes two or even four versions of the stories. The way I fact check when it comes to storytelling, I research the newspapers and go to some primary sources and pick the one that is the most popular.”
In 2017, Caskey co-wrote Spooky Spokane with Psychic Dr. Candess Campbell and in the book, there are hundreds of ghost stories, including ones very close to the KHQ studios.
“In the location of Hotel Ruby, there’s been a hotel there for 140 years and the bar there is very haunted. That dates from the time of the terrible winter of 1918, the hotel called the Lion hotel was declared a plague hospital. And we believe up to 300 people died in the hospital.”
Chet Caskey may be a ghostologist, but when asked if he believes in ghosts his response was, “I don’t disbelieve in ghosts,” and likes to point out the facts about ghosts to non-belivers.
"I point out for the last 75 years in the United States almost every poll says Americans believe in ghosts or haunted venues to the tune of 87 or 90 percent and I have my doubts about the other eight percent. People denied believing in the ghost and spirt world for many reasons.”
If those polls prove to be right, the Pavilion at Riverfront Park will be packed every Friday of October as Caskey tells ghosts stories to the public.
“There are three storyteller and one professional ghost hunter group. We are going to concentrate on ghosts located in the park, in downtown Spokane and Hillyard.”
Caskey alongside other storytellers will tell five stories every Friday of October from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
“A lot of Halloween fun,” Caskey says.
And you know what else is a lot of Halloween fun? The next episode of the podcast series! Make sure to join us again next week on Spokane Spooks. Happy hauntings!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.