SPOKANE SPOOKS: Can you climb the 1,000 Steps of Greenwood Cemetery?

What was supposed to be a grand end to the lives of some of Spokane's most extraordinary people now sits crumbling along the side of a busy road. Greenwood Cemeteries Thousand Steps lies in pieces, waiting for the next curious person who dares to ascend its steps, searching for the ghosts and ghouls' decades of stories promised them.
Families tell scary stories during Halloween about hauntings in their area, and Greenwood Cemeteries Thousand Steps is a favorite for people in the Spokane area.
We all have that one scary story we vividly remember hearing each and every Halloween throughout our childhood.
Spokane Historian and Ghostologist, Chet Caskey, used to work for the Fairmount Memorial.
“The Thousand steps date from 1898 and what the cemetery did was they sold a piece of land to a private organization which was the Elks,” Caskey said. “They built a fabulous mausoleum with terraced steps and beautiful exotic plants and hired a full-time gardener and the convinced other Elks and their wives to by plots.”
In 1970, the Spokane chapter of the nationwide social club, the Elks, were broke, and by 1981 they had to sell the life-size bronze Elk that sat on top of the mausoleum in attempts to cover their debts.
Since the 1980s, the Fairmount Memorial Service has tended to the plots where the Elks rest.
The President and CEO of the Fairmount Memorial Service, Dave Ittner, said, “We have maintained that portion of the cemetery since then, that being said we do not maintain the actual staircase.”
After the Spokane chapter of the Elks dissolved and the beguilements were sold off, “that is when the ghost hauntings began,” Caskey said. “One of Spokane’s most famous. Always the same, an iridescent green man or men descending of floating.”
The hauntings seem to have begun when the beguilements were sold off, but recently the most famous piece from the mausoleum made a return.
“Six months ago, a man came into my office and said ‘I have your Elk,’” Ittner said.
The man gave the 7-foot plus bronze elk to Fairmount Memorial Association.
“We have thought about putting it back, but it is bronze and it worth a significant amount,” Ittner said. “We don’t want it disappearing again.”
Dave Ittner grew up in Spokane and said he always heard the urban legends surrounding the Thousand Steps.
“At night basically you can’t make it to the top because of all the ghosts stopping you,” Ittner said. “But I have never tried it so maybe you can’t.”
Ittner said he has never personally experienced any ghost sightings, but Ghostologist Chet Caskey had some strange occurrences while giving a tour to a group of teenagers.
“When we entered the gates of Greenwood Cemetery, the kids had their phones and cameras out to take pictures and every smartphone went off. It was not a black screen it was a gray fuzzy screen like on poltergeist television. They could not take pictures and the minute the bus left Greenwood, the phones came back on,” Caskey said.
The Thousand Steps are a historically important part of Spokane which Fairmount Memorial Association want people to visit.
“I'm a big proponent on how to bring people back to the cemetery. I think [ghost tours] are a very interesting and totally acceptable way to expose people to the cemetery,” Ittner said.
If you want to visit the steps, you are asked the visit during day light. Cemetery security guards will kick people out once it is dark.
Leave the sharpies and spray paint at home, and go to enjoy the view the Thousand Steps has to offer.
