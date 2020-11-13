Built in 1899, Kirkland Cutter was told to “spare no expense” building a lavish three and a half story home for mining millionaire and Irish immigrant Patrick, “Patsy” Clark.
For about 50 years, the mansion was used as a private residence by Patsy, his wife Mary and their seven children, one of which died in infancy.
After that, it was turned into the Francis Lester Inn. Eventually, it became the Patsy Clarks’ Restaurant from 1982 to 2001. That’s when it got its reputation for being haunted.
We spoke to Rose Rhodes, who used to work there in the late 80s, early 90s asa bartender, a server and the catering manager.
She told us, “Well, you know, it's funny, if you would have asked me before I worked at Patsy Clark's if I believed in ghosts, I would have said ‘No!’”
She said little by little, things started happening, and she could no longer blame coincidence; “So it was a little things like that, you know, you'd go and you lock a door and and you turn around and it would swing open. And nobody was there. You were the only one in the home.”
As the bartender, she would have to stay late and close up the mansion, usually by herself or with one other person. One of her first encounters was when she was closing the place down alone.
“Well, I was walking through and it's a big three story mansion. So you don't just hit a light switch and all the lights go off. You have to go into each individual room and turn the lights off. And it just gets darker and spookier. The manager came to me and he said, ‘you know, Can you hurry up? I really have a hot date tonight. If you could hurry up, I'm gonna walk into your car.’ I said, ‘You know what, I'm fine. I'm going to be done in a couple of minutes. Just go. I'm good.’ I was walking around, doing the rest of the closing, I went back into the bark and there was a drip from the ceiling. And it kept dripping more and more to where I had to put a bucket under to catch the water. So of course I thought okay, it's the restrooms are right above this, maybe a toilet overflowed or something. So I got up there. No, everything's dry. I even go to the third floor. Everything's dry. I come down and the bucket is filling up. So I didn't want to but I called the manager and I said, ‘you're gonna have to come back. We've got a problem here. A pipe broke or something.’ He gets back, and I'm finishing the rest of the house. He grabs me and he goes, ‘Is this a joke?’ I said, ‘What do you mean?’ He said, ‘What water?’. And it had been dripping so much that the ceiling was starting to pucker a little bit the plaster. And so I said, ‘Well, it was there and look at the bucket. It's half full.’ So he pulled off the suspended ceiling and kind of in there because there's no water. There's no pipe.”
While it seemed the spirits would play tricks anywhere, there were a few areas in the mansion where Rose felt them the strongest.
“One of the initial places I felt the ghost was in the wine cellar in the basement. I mean, it has the look of all the haunted movies. It's got rock walls and iron gates, that creek when you close them. Whenever I stepped into the circular area. I just felt like my feet were being drawn to the floor that I was being weighed down. Something was pulling me down and then I couldn't catch my breath. And then I step up, and I'd be fine. So I mentioned this to our general manager at the time. And he said, ‘Well, that's for the bones were found Rose.’ When we were getting the building open to open as a restaurant, we were doing things down in that wine cellar, and we were leveling the dirt, putting a floor down and workman came to him and said, we found something, you might want to look at it. And it was like a human leg bone, and an old fashioned lace up button boot like the ladies used to wear with the buttons. And he of course, panicked, and he did not want bad publicity. The restaurant was going to be open in several weeks. So he said, “Throw them away, put them in the dumpster.’”
Rose says every year before Halloween, radio and TV stations would come and ask her to tell a story or two. One year, they brought in a psychic to walk through the mansion with her.
“We get down to the wine cellar. And she steps and she goes, ‘Oh, yeah, there's gravitational pull. There's something pulling on this floor.’ And I said, ‘Well, we'll never know what it was.’ And she goes, ‘I think I do know it was a young girl. And for some reason, she was murdered in that area and buried and no one ever knew who she was.’” She also told Rose that it was no accident she worked in the Clarks’ house. “I said ‘WHAT?’ ‘No, you were drawn to work here. You were here in a former life used to come to parties that the Clarks’ had.’ I have no recollection, recollection of any former life. So I couldn't really get too into it. But she said, ‘Oh yeah, you've been in this home.’”
Along with the woman in the cellar, Rose theorizes the ghosts were members of the Clark family.
“One Thanksgiving, we're serving Thanksgiving dinner, the restaurant is open. And one of Mary Clark’s grandsons from California was in Spokane. I went over to him and I said, ‘Hey, Jeffrey, do you ever get the feeling that there's somebody here in the house, somebody from the past?’ He goes, ‘Yeah, of course. It's my grandma Mary… I can feel her.’ And I said, ‘so can I.’ And he said, ‘she actually likes you. She's glad you're here…. she loved this home, she would never leave.’”
At night, she would feel the ghosts’ presence the most. Her theory: because with all the people gone and the restaurant closed, it felt like the Clarks’ home again.
14.50 “The Clark family had three sons and three daughters and the youngest daughter was named Rhea. Even when we were open as a restaurant, they kept Rhea’s bedroom restored with original furniture as kind of just a display room. It had a bed and a curio cabinet with toys and things in it. And so I'd have to go in there and turn off the lights and, one night I went in there and that bear from inside the locked curio cabinet, which I didn't have a key for, was on the bed on the pillow.”
This wasn't the only encounter she thought she had with a child.
“One night, I'm walking up the stairs to where we had to go punch out for the night before I left. And you know how when you can feel somebody around you, you don't see him? If somebody walks up behind you, you kind of sense their presence. So I'm walking up this back stairway and I feel somebody, I turn around who nobody's there and I turn around and walk up the rest of the stairway. And I feel a hug from behind. But it's like a child hug because it was on my legs. And then I turned around startled. And of course nothing was there. So I guess I always felt like they liked me because, you know, they hug me. And then I kind of deduced that the ghost was a woman or a child, or both because of things that happened.”
She says she got to the point where she stopped telling people, because she thought they would think she was crazy. But then they would talk to each other… and get some sort of validation because they all had stories. “You know, lights flickering going off and on noises. I never saw anything though. I only heard things, felt things. Never saw a figure or anyone.”
However, other workers did see things, and some didn’t come back.
“We had a young teenage dishwasher and he was down washing dishes and I was closing the house. He comes and finds me and he goes, ‘Rose, there's a lady back in the kitchen and she's like in a wedding dress.’ And I said, ‘Oh, that can't be the doors are locked. Nobody's here.’ And we go down into the kitchen. And of course there's no lady. He said, ‘Oh, but honest. I saw her and I asked Can I help you ma'am. And she just walked off.’ Well, the next morning, this young dishwashers mom called me. And she said, ‘he said he's not coming back to work. He said that the place is haunted that there's ghosts there. Could you please talk to him and calm him down and he really needs the job. So could you tell him? It's fine?’ I said, ‘well, I not not sure I can tell him it's fine because there wasn't anybody here. I don't know what he saw. I didn't see it.’ He never came back… I think there was a hostess that worked there and she also strongly felt the poll in the wine cellar in the basement. So she would no longer go down there. We had a coat rack to hang coats and things that she would not take them down. I used to kid her about it and she gave her notice who was leaving. And the two of us were in an office upstairs. And I just joking and I'm kidding her and I go baleen but ghosts aren't gonna like that you're leaving. They seem to like you. They're not going to be happy, they're going to show you and she goes, well stop it, stop it, stop it. And we were eating our lunch there. And we had like stemmed goblets with milk in them that we were drinking. And as soon as I said it, ghosts aren't going to like it, they're going to do something. The goblet just went *ting* into a million pieces of glass on the desk with the bass standing there, but the bowl part of the goblet, and she just got up, grabbed her purse, and said, Okay, I'm out of here and she never came back.”
Rose didn’t feel that fear that some others did. “I mean, but you know, not evil things just a little, ‘We're here. We're sharing our space with you.’ You know, they kind of wanted me and others to know they were there but it was never, never scary. In fact, when I quit I felt bad and I miss him. You know? It was fun.”
While there are a number of iconic so-called haunted houses in Spokane, and even Browne’s Addition. This one is also special to me. I’ve been intrigued with the place since I was little because of my own mother’s story. She was a hostess in the summer of ‘87 with Rose and was able to help me find a way to get in touch with her.
Carole Meyer remembered some of Rose’s stories vividly after sharing a story of her own.
“When I was coming to work one day, the turret on the right side of the house, I saw an older woman with her hair in a bun washing windows. When I walked in through the back of the restaurant, I said ‘who’s that old lady upstairs washing windows?’ and they said, ‘there’s no one up there.’ So we all went scrambling up there to see and she was gone but I saw her vividly. To this day I can see her in my mind, but she wasn’t there when we walked upstairs.”
When we asked who she thought she saw… her answer aligned with who Rose thought stayed behind in their after-life.
She pointed to how the house was restored to how the family used to have it… even down to their photos.
“There were a lot of photos of Mary when she was younger, but this was an older version. After there was no one there and we all determined that it was a spirit of some sort, I just knew that it was Mary. I don’t know why I knew that but I believe still to this day that it was Mary standing there washing windows.”
Maybe Mary and her daughter just didn't want to leave their lavish home. That’s who Rose, other workers and my mother felt and saw.
But one thing is absolute, we will never know who those bones belonged to.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.