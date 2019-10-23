COLFAX, Wash. - You’re in an abandoned building in a small town, and you hear a scream. What do you think it is?
You’ll probably use deductive reasoning and think there is someone else in the building trying to scare you, but you search the entire building and find out there is no one else there.
Located an hour or so outside of Spokane is one of the most well-known haunted locations in Eastern Washington— The St. Ignatius Hospital in Colfax.
From 2014 to 2017, the hospital hosted thousands of tourists seeking the answer for the questions, are ghosts real?
“I was the person who thought opening it up for ghost tours was a good idea five years ago,” Valoree Gregory said.
Gregory is the executive director for the Downtown Association and works for non-profits for the City of Colfax. Part of her job is to bring tourists to Colfax, and she thought a haunted ghost tour would increase tourism.
So far, over 9,000 people have visited the hospital.
Since 1893, St. Ignatius has served two different purposes, one as a hospital and one as a facility for developmentally disabled adults.
“The building was built by the Sister of Providence. They picked Colfax because the city gave them the land the city gave them $5,000 to pick them over Palouse or Pullman,” Gregory said. “We were the only hospital in the entire county. We also had a priest that lived in Colfax, which helped the Sisters pick Colfax.”
The hospital closed in 1969 after a new one was built. By 1970, all the patients had moved to the new location and St. Ignatius became a home for developmentally disabled adults until it closed in 2003.
Gregory said a lot of people died in this building, but from the records they have, no one tragic accidents were recorded.
“There is always one story that says someone fell down the elevator shaft and passed away, that’s not true,” Gregory said. “We have other people say there has been suicides in there and we can’t find records on that. We’ve only found records of people passing away in their rooms.”
Even though the hospital records show no one died from a tragic accident, Gregory and visitors have experienced some strange occurrences.
“I’ve been kicked in the back of the foot and thought it was a person,” Gregory said. “I turned around and the person was way down the hall in another room and I thought it was the person because I could feel them behind me.”
That isn’t the craziest thing that has happened.
“I took some kids in there after their Homecoming dance and all hell broke loose," Gregory said. "We had made it to the fourth floor, everything was fine. There was eight of us in there. We could hear what sounded like five people running up the stairs at us. It was so loud. The loudest thing I’ve ever heard in there.”
Gregory leaned over the stairway banister.
“It’s pitch black in the building, there is no way anyone could run up the stairs because they wouldn’t be able to see where they are going,” Gregroy said. “I could still hear it but there were no voices and if it were kids that broke in, they would be laughing.”
At this point, the teenagers were crying and asking her to make it stop, so Gregory said she ran towards the sounds.
“I get to the second floor and it stops," Gregory said. "It’s the eeriest silence I’ve ever heard in my life.”
Gregory and the rest of the tour made it out safe, but after they were out, Gregory had to go back inside to make sure no one was in the building before she locked the door.
“There was no one.”
As of 2019, they are not hosting tours because the City of Colfax has not struck a deal with the current owner.
“[The Tour] changed Colfax. The tourists stayed in our hotels, they shopped downtown, they bought our gas, it really boosted our economy,” Gregory said.
The building is more about bringing people to the city rather than just giving ghost tours for fun. It is about helping the community grow.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.