SPOKANE, Wash. - Most of us spend Halloween dressing as ghosts and ghouls, searching for hauntings or running from them, but there are others who see ghosts all year long.
According to Merriam-Webster the definition is “an individual held to be a channel of communication between the earthly world and a world of spirits.”
“I see dead people,” Medium and master healer Jennifer Von Behren said.
“I see people on the other side and see ones who are Earth Bound Spirits. Ones who have crossed over, ones who haven’t crossed over, and I actually do rescues with those kinds of ghosts,” Von Behren said. “I can also see people who are living, which is why I have worked with multiple different police forces on locating missing people.”
Von Behren said that people are either born with this ability or they gain it through near death experiences. Jennifer always thought she was born with it but was later told she had multiple near-death experiences with she was 2-years-old and 5-years-old.
As a child, seeing spirits did not seem strange to her.
“The only thing I could remember as a kid is when I was trying to go to sleep and look up and there’d be people around my bed, which is creepy no matter who you are, dead or alive,” Von Behren said. “I’d go tell my parents it was happening, and they’d say it’s a bad dream go back to bed, except it was happened multiple times.”
Von Behren said she blocked out her abilities through her teenage years by keeping busy and only sleeping three hours a night, but once she finished college and started settling down with her husband, kids and accounting job, she started noticing it again.
“I’m either crazier than something that needs medication or I’m a physic,” Von Behren said.
She describes she mediumship as a Disney kind of level. It can be a bit scary and keeps you on the edge of your seat, but her mediumship is nowhere near Steven King level scary, yet there are some mediums out there who do see more dark and evil things.
“I have two different kind of readings, the spirit ones where I see dead people, and life path readings. I don’t like to call it seeing the future, but more like these are things you could have happen if you don’t change them,” Von Behern said.
She also said, if she has a reading the first thing in the morning, her client’s loved one will just pop up next to her while she’s getting dressed.
Von Behren has done readings for years and said readings always make sense in the end, but there is the occasional bad reading.
On one occasion in Alaska, the spirit reading did not make sense to her or her client.
“At the time of this reading, I didn’t know who walked away more frustrated, the client or myself,” Von Behren said. “Within a few months, the client called me and her grandmother actually predicted the death of her brother, but the clue made sense at the time because it hadn’t happened.”
Von Behren said the man was murdered, but the police deemed it as a suicide.
“I actually got to look at the crime scene, and of course, everybody tests me,” Von Behren said. “We go into this clean apartment and there are 15 family members watching me and they say, ‘tell us where he died, you have to tell us where he died.’”
Von Behren said the man who died walked her through the apartment, taking her through what happened on that night and then pointed out where he died.
The entire family gasped when Jennifer was able to correctly tell them the spot his body was found in.
“The gentlemen who died was gave to give me clues about the person who actually did it,” Von Behren said.
But, she never found out what happened to the case.
“I’m the one person who never hears the end of the story,” Von Behren said. “I’ve had to come to terms with the fact that most times I don’t get to hear the end of the story.”
Not only does Von Behren do readings, she also gives ghosts tours and has even visited The Thousand Steps and Colfax’s St. Ignatious Hospital.
“There are definitely entities [at the thousand steps],” Von Behren said. “None of them felt dangerous, they felt protective.”
She also said both locations are hot spots for activate.
"The [St. Ignatious Hospital] is hands down the spookiest place I’ve been. I love it,” Von Behren said. “On the second floor, there is a nurse's station with some toys. The dead individual whose toy’s those are. He’s Huge.”
This spirit has a childlike state of mind and does not have a stable personality.
"It works out really well because I know how to calm down the people who are there and the dead people who are there. But the gentlemen who has the toys, I had to work with him before anyone was able to touch his toys,” Von Behren said. “He’s huge and he’s bald and he doesn’t look like what you’d expect childlike personality to look like.”
A reminder, the Fairmount memorial associate loves that people want to visit the Thousand Steps, but only visit during the day and breaking and entering the St. Ignatius Hospital is illegal.
“I always tell people, humans are scarier than ghosts. I’d rather be chased by a ghost then chased by a person with a gun.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.