COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - You're taking a little staycation at a downtown Coeur d'Alene bed and breakfast but it all changes when you find out you're no the only guest staying in your room.
“She heard a little voice saying grandma, grandma," Owner Tina Hough said.
Hough and her husband purchased the Roosevelt Inn in 1999 and have owned it ever since.
After purchasing the inn, Hough and her family started noticing odd things.
"I would go upstairs and find that the corner of the bedspreads were pulled up, light bulbs would be unscrewed in the lamps," Hough said. "I would always think it was my kids doing it but they swore to me that they hadn't done anything."
Hough said some of her guests have sensed a little boy and have even seen him.
"We call him Dennis," Hough said.
Hough said they named the little boy Dennis because one of her daughters loved Buffy the Vampire Slayer. In the TV show, the main character Cordelia Chase moves into an apartment that is haunted by a ghost named Dennis.
Hough said she is not a spooky ghost type of person but Dennis has gotten rowdy with her in the kitchen.
"I was in the kitchen one afternoon making cookies. I have weighted cabinet doors and I was standing there with all the cabinet doors closed, mixing up my cookie dough and the cabinet to my right opened up," Hough said. "I just looked at it for a moment and then it closed on its own. I put my spoon down and left the kitchen."
Sounds like Dennis wanted a cookie.
According to local historian and author Deb Cuyle, before the building was a bed and breakfast it was a schoolhouse.
Cuyle said it was a school from 1905 to 1972. Cuyle said the life of one of the teachers at the school ended tragically.
"At the end of her teaching career she realized she was all alone and had no family and no kids, and she loved kids," Cuyle said. "She ended up committing suicide because she was so depressed."
Cuyle said the tragic event did not happen at the bed and breakfast but across the street in the cabin that the school provided for teachers.
Hough said that her family nor her guests have ever interacted with an adult spirit.
"One of the ladies that was here said 'people get the wrong idea that people are trapped in a place that something terrible happened. More times people who haven't passed over to the other side go to a place were they felt safe,'" Hough said a guest told her.
So maybe that is why the little boy sticks around. It was a place her felt safe, a place he learned and a place where a teacher made a positive impact on his short life.
