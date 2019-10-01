SPOKANE, Wash. Confined to a wheelchair, Phillip Booher faced a Spokane County judge Tuesday afternoon.
In court was his girlfriend of three years. She didn't want to have her face shown on camera But says Booher reached out to her during a car chase with police.
"It is completely out of character. I got a phone call, asking me to come and get him. He was in a panic," she said. "I thought he said he was pulled over and that he had the police behind him."
Booher rarely made eye contact with the judge. Only briefly speaking with his court-appointed attorney. Court documents say the owner of the gas station was watching Booher light newspaper on fire inside a downtown Spokane gas station after pointing a gun at officers pursuing him.
When his girlfriend got to the gas station, she was still on the phone with him.
"As I get down there, I notice that the entire city was filled with cops and they wouldn't let me get to his destination," she said. "...he asked me to hand the phone to the officers, so I handed the phone over to the officers, and they kind of took it from there," she told KHQ.
Police spoke with Booher until he hung up on them and his girlfriend sat in the police car all night wondering what would happen next, according to court documents. Booher told police he wasn't going anywhere.
"He was scared. He didn't want to go back to jail and so out of fear I think he panicked and he ran. I don't know him to own any firearms, so I don't believe it was a real firearm if he did have one. It was probably a toy," his girlfriend added.
Spokane police say the gun found at the scene was an airsoft gun in a burned-out cooler inside the gas station.
That makes sense to his girlfriend, who says Booher has mental health problems.
She believes he was not planning to come out alive.
Booher's next court date is set for Tuesday, October 15 at 9:00 am.