A Spokane group is taking to the streets to help people in need.
Members of Spokane Street Aid want to help the local homeless community get through everything from the pandemic to the summer heat. They pass out sunscreen, water, snacks and face masks to make that possible.
Rebecca Daignault-Walker said Spokane's vulnerable communities are just as much a part of the city as anyone else.
"There's no difference between someone living on the South hill and someone living under the bridge. We're all people," Daignault-Walker said. "We all deserve love respect and basic human functions."
Next week, the group wants to hand out COVID-19 sanitization kits with masks, hand sanitizer, wipes, and information on how to protect oneself from COVID-19.
Spokane Street Aid wants to host handout events on a monthly basis. A GoFundMe for the project is available here.
