spokane snowplow

After a storm that brought a record amount of snow to Spokane, crews have been working around the clock to clear it from streets. 

According to a tweet sent by the city, crews used: 

  • 34 tons of sand
  • 53 tons of salt/sand mix
  • 88,000 gallons of deicer 

They also said crews cleared 3,200 lane miles of streets with several repeat visits to main arterials. 

Crews will not be finished anytime soon. The forecast calls for more significant snow on Sunday. 

