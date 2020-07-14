SPOKANE, Wash. -- A neighborhood has found themselves suddenly in the dark after they say street lights were removed.
A woman named Melissa wrote to our 'Help Me Hayley,' saying in part, "Not sure if you can help. About two months ago our streetlight burned out in our driveway. Avista came and fixed it with no issues. It went out again two weeks ago. Numerous calls and two work orders on it and was just told today that the city only takes care of so many street lights. This one will need to be taken care of privately. Unless someone wants to take responsibility for the light, they will not be fixing it. I can't afford it, and neither can any of the people who live here. Not sure how they can fix something once with no issues, and not the second."
Melissa said the sudden darkness had her extremely uneasy. Videos she sent KHQ showed lighting is definitely scarce on the street near Addison and Jackson.
"It's scary," she said. "I never know what I'm going to find. It's pitch-black."
Hayley reached out to Avista to try to get to the bottom of what happened. They released the following, in part:
"It was a pleasure speaking with you and we appreciate you bringing the customer concern to our attention. Although we are unable to discuss specific customer interactions or details due to our customer privacy policies, I thought it would be helpful to provide some context related to our area light and street light processes. Avista partners with customers, cities, and municipalities throughout our service territory to provide outdoor lighting solutions such as street lights and area lights. Avista installs area lights on poles on the customer's property. Some of these customers are landlords providing lighting solutions for their tenants. Area lights are paid for by the customer on a contractual basis. If a customer determines that they no longer want an existing area light on their property Avista will remove the light and in some cases the pole it resides on. Avista is committed to meeting the needs of our customers."
While Melissa said she and her neighbors are not in a position to pay for a light themselves right now, she is hopeful a resource Hayley provided to them can at least get some eyes on the problem. The City of Spokane has information on how you can inquire about an installation near your block. Hayley reached out to the City already on behalf of Melissa. If you too are concerned about a lack of lighting, click HERE.
