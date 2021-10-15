SPOKANE, Wash. - An influx of people expected to be walking and driving the streets of Spokane Friday evening has prompted Spokane police to make traffic revisions and close down a portion of main roads.
Police said they are expecting a rally downtown that may bring as many as 5,000 people into the area. On top of that, the "Jimmy Eat World" concert at the Pavilion is expected to bring an additional 3,000. A third event is said to host another 1,000, bringing the total up to 9,000.
Police warned commuters that beginning at 5 p.m., Monroe, Spokane Falls Blvd, Riverside, Sprague, 1st Ave, and Lincoln will be closed or partially closed and to expect delays and parking headaches.