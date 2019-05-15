Spokane student awarded $25K scholarship to pursue film career

A Spokane student was one of over 500 students awarded a Live Más Scholarship from the Taco Bell foundation, and additionally was one of just 10 to receive the max amount of $25,000.

In all, 531 students were awarded the $4.6 million in scholarships across the country. Grace Ward was selected among that field to pursue her passion in film-making. Grace was named one of the 10 "consumer" winners, receiving the highest reward amount of $25K.

Grace's bio reads: "During her senior year of high school, Grace moved to Papua New Guinea with her family. For the past year, she has been working as a media marketing officer for an NGO which helps people in remote places get access to health and education services. Through film, Grace would like to help bring a voice to people in indigenous communities where technology is lacking. With her Live Más Scholarship, she plans to attend the New York Film Academy where she will pursue an education and career in film-making, screenwriting, graphic design or photography."

Grace's application video was selected out of a field of 13,000 total, and is provided below.