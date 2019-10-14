SPOKANE, Wash - According to Spokane Public Schools, 323 students were excluded from class Monday because of the District's immunization policy of not allowing students into class unless they are immunized or have a documented reason of why they don't have immunizations.
A district spokesperson told KHQ that the numbers of students excluded from class on Monday is pretty typical, however, this year there is increased attention because of a new state law about the MMR vaccine.
District Spokesperson Brian Coddington said under Washington state law, students can't claim exemption from the MMR vaccine for personal or philosophical reasons anymore. He said the law, which took effect this summer, still allows students to claim exemption for religious or medical reasons.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.