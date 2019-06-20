Some of Spokane’s roads will close to drivers tonight as people flood the streets to celebrate what it means to be a healthy community.
Spokane Summer Parkways is a community event that encourages people to exercise while getting to know each other better. Organizers say the event course will span approximately four miles of roads from Manito to Comstock park.
Organizers say participants can’t use electric bikes or scooters to get around the course. Activities like walking, biking, and roller-blading are encouraged. The free event will feature music, food, booths and fun activities for the family.
Spokane Summer Parkways is scheduled for 6 to 9 p.m. on Thursday, June 20. The City of Spokane says the following roads will be closed during that time for the event:
- Howard Street from 33rd to 31st Avenue
- 31st Avenue from Howard to Stevens Street
- Stevens Street from 31st to 32nd Avenue
- 32nd Avenue from Stevens to Division Street
- Division Street from 32nd Avenue to Manito Boulevard
- Manito Boulevard from Division Street to Manito Place
- 23rd Avenue from Park Drive to Howard Street
- Howard Street from 23rd to 24th Avenue
- 24th Avenue from Howard to Post Street
- Post Street from 24th to 32nd Avenue