Columbia Surgical Specialists sent a letter to patients saying the company paid about $15,000 to hackers in order to decrypt patient information they say was being held hostage in a ransomware attack.
In the letter, the company says they don't believe any data was acquired, but the compromised data included medical records, social security numbers and more.
The company said an outside forensic review actually didn't identify any data breach at all, but they decided to tell patients anyway.
If you are a patient at Columbia Surgical Specialists and have questions, you can call 866-219-2642. Columbia Surgical Specialists' representatives have been "fully versed on the incident" and can answer any questions you have.