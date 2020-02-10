SPOKANE, Wash. - On Sunday morning, Spokane Valley man Elijah Osborn posted several videos on Facebook showing what appears to be a kitchen of a local sushi restaurant.
He alleged these videos were taken of QQ Sushi & Kitchen here in Spokane. The videos show cooks preparing food on the floor and not properly icing raw meat. It's gained a lot of traction on social media, with more than a thousand shares in around 24 hours.
It's sparking outrage from local patrons. There are hundreds of comments on the original post, most expressing their disgust. QQ Sushi & Kitchen closed early on Sunday after the videos were posted, and remained closed on Monday.
Based on messages to our newsroom and previous reviews, QQ Sushi & Kitchen is largely beloved by the Spokane community. We are working to confirm if these videos are actually of the local sushi restaurant.
When KHQ reporter Sydnee Stelle went to QQ Sushi & Kitchen on Monday morning, it appeared that restaurant staff was cleaning. Several staff members could be seen working around the closed restaurant, with cleaning supplies sitting around the entrance.
We spoke with QQ Sushi & Kitchen's owner briefly. He said that he does not want to comment at this time as they work to figure out what happened.
A spokesman from the Spokane Regional Health District said they are investigating the videos and are working to get in touch with QQ Sushi & Kitchen.
Previous inspection reports from the SRHD state QQ Sushi & Kitchen has had a number of violations documented in previous routine inspections and re-inspections. Some of those violations included raw meat storage, current food worker cards, proper cooling or cold-holding procedures and wiping cloth usage/storage/sanitation.
This is an ongoing investigation, we will update you as soon as we know more.
Curious about recent food inspection results for other Spokane eateries? Find out more here: https://srhd.org/programs-and-services/food-establishment-inspections
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.