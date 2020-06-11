SPOKANE, Wash. - After the difficult school year that was 2019/2020, the Spokane Symphony is giving people an opportunity to share how local music educators and school administrators "kept the music playing."
Students, parents and administrators are invited to submit :30 second videos about how teachers inspired them to stay engaged in music and be creative.
The videos can be submitted to the Spokane Symphony Facebook page starting Thursday, June 11 through Friday, June 26.
