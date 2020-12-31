SPOKANE, Wash. -- The Spokane Symphony will continue their annual New Year's Eve concert tradition this year, but like with most things in 2020, this one will be performed virtually.
This year, the Symphony features Spokane's own singing star, Cami Bradley, as well as best-selling author, Jess Walter, who brings a message for the new year for Spokane!
The Symphony's Music Director James Lowe will be joined by one of Spokane’s power couples, Terrain’s Luke Baumgarten and Ginger Ewing, to host the concert.
"Turn up the fireplace, snuggle in and enjoy a magical hour with this concert the marks the return of part of the Spokane Symphony to the stage at the Fox"
The first concert begins at 4:00 pm and concerts will continue throughout 2021. The virtual admission price is $20 per household and FREE for healthcare workers and people who are financially struggling. The promo codes are listed on their website HERE.
For more information and questions on upcoming events, you can email info@spokanesymphony.org
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.