Spokane Symphony cancels outdoor concert in Liberty Lake over air quality concerns

LIBERTY LAKE, Wash. - The Spokane Symphony cancelled it's free Labor Day concert at on Saturday Pavillion Park in Liberty Lake, due to poor air quality.
Monday's free concert at Comstock Park will still move ahead as scheduled.
When the Air Quality Index (AQI) reaches the unhealthy level of 150 or higher, the symphony says it is unsafe for the musicians to play outside. The AQI in Liberty Lake is 135 as of 11:30 a.m.
“The health and safety of our musicians and audience is our top priority. It is disappointing to have to make this decision as we know the tradition of our free Labor Day concerts is a highlight for our community. We are diligently working to reschedule this performance for a date in the near future,” said Executive Director Jeff vom Saal.