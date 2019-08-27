SPOKANE, Wash. - For the 34th year, the Spokane Symphony will be holding its traditional Labor Day weekend concert to mark the end of summer. The 19th annual Ludlow Kramer Memorial Concert will also be held in Liberty Lake.
Plus, this year, a third concert is marking another special occasion.
The Spokane Symphony will be taking part in the grand opening celebration of the Pavilion in Riverfront Park on Saturday, September 7 at 4:00 pm. The hour-long concert will also be the inaugural concert of the Symphony's new music director, James Lowe.
The Ludlow Kramer Memorial Concert will take place at Pavillion Park in Liberty Lake on Saturday, August 31 at 6:00 pm.
The Symphony's Labor Day concert will be held at Comstock Park on Spokane's South Hill on Monday, September 2 at 6:00 pm.