SPOKANE, Wash. - Citing extreme heat and poor air quality, the Spokane Symphony will be moving its Wednesday concert indoors.
The concert was set to take place at Arbor Crest Wine Cellars at 7:00 pm, but is now moving into the Martin Woldson Theater at The Fox at 1001 W. Sprague Avenue and will be held at 7:30 pm.
"We made the decision to move the concert indoors tonight due to the extremely high temperatures expected today, which impact the patrons' enjoyment of the music, and also affect the musicians and their instruments," Spokane Symphony Executive Director Jeff von Saal said in a press release.
A selection of Arbor Crest wines will still be available for purchase at the Martin Woldson Theater but no outside food will be allowed.
According to the Symphony, no refunds are being offered for the concert because it was moved indoors rather than cancelled.
Another Arbor Crest Sunset Symphony is scheduled for next Wednesday, August 14 at 7:00 pm. That concert is still planned to take place as scheduled.
Anyone with additional questions are encouraged to call the Box Office at (509)624-1200.