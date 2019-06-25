In their 74-year history, the Spokane Symphony has had eight conductors, with their newest one announced on Tuesday.
James Lowe was selected to be the symphony’s Music Director and Conductor after a two-year international search.
Lowe was born in Nottingham, England and was previously the Associated Conductor of the Royal Scottish National Orchestra and Chief Conductor of the Prussian Chamber Orchestra in Germany.
“It’s extremely rare to find an orchestra that has all the stars aligned: the superb musicianship of the players, the wonderful hall, the energetic and entrepreneurial management, and the support of a loyal and engaged public” Lowe said.
James Lowe will throw out the first pitch at the Spokane Indians baseball game on Thursday, June 27 at Avista Stadium at 6:30 p.m.