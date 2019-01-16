The Spokane Symphony is offering furloughed federal government workers an opportunity to take in some free entertainment during the government shutdown.

Spokane Symphony Orchestra is offering free tickets to furloughed employees affected by the government shutdown to attend one of this weekend's upcoming shows. There is also an option for shows approaching in a few weeks

Tickets are available for two different concerts at the Martin Woldson Theater at The Fox:

- Classics 5: Dvorák and Rachmaninoff - Saturday, Jan. 19 at 8 p.m.; Sunday, Jan. 20 at 3 p.m.

- Cirque Zuma Zum (Fox Family Series show) - Friday, Feb. 1 at 7 p.m.

Up to four tickets will be provided by Spokane Symphony for one event to each furloughed employee. The tickets are only for federal workers who are not receiving paychecks during the shutdown.

“We are sorry for the hardships our federal workers have had to endure during the shutdown. We want to offer our friends some wonderful music and entertainment to give them the happiness that live music and the performing arts can provide,” Symphony Executive Director Jeff vom Saal said.

The complimentary tickets are available to federal workers who bring a valid government I.D. to the Box Office at Martin Woldson Theater at The Fox at 1001 W. Sprague Avenue today through Friday from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. No orders will be taken over the phone or online.

The Box Office is also open on Saturday, January 19 starting at 2:00 p.m., and Sunday, January 20 starting at 12 noon. For any questions, call the Box Office at (509) 624-1200. Tickets will be available while supplies last.