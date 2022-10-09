Spokane Symphony File
Spokane Symphony

SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Symphony will bring the music of Harry Potter and Halloween favorites to the Martin Woldson Theatre at the Fox on Oct. 29-30. 

Attendees are welcome to wear their robes

The symphony shared the news to Harry Potter fans with this message:

Dear Wizards and Witches. 

We are pleased to inform you that you have been accepted at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. Please find enclosed a list of all necessary details and information. Term begins 29 October at 7:30pm. We await your owl no later than 30 October at 3pm. 

Yours Sincerely. 

Minerva McGonagall 

Deputy Headmistress 


You can find more details and buy tickets here

Tags

Current Contests

Coffee's On Us

Coffee's On Us

    Nominate your non-profit organization for a chance to win a coffee delivery from KHQ and Craven's Coffee!