SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Symphony will bring the music of Harry Potter and Halloween favorites to the Martin Woldson Theatre at the Fox on Oct. 29-30.
Attendees are welcome to wear their robes
The symphony shared the news to Harry Potter fans with this message:
Dear Wizards and Witches.
We are pleased to inform you that you have been accepted at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. Please find enclosed a list of all necessary details and information. Term begins 29 October at 7:30pm. We await your owl no later than 30 October at 3pm.
Yours Sincerely.
Minerva McGonagall
Deputy Headmistress
You can find more details and buy tickets here.