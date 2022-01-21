Spokane task force arrests juvenile gang members, recover 8-week-old puppy

SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane's Safe Streets Task Force arrested two juveniles known to be criminal gang members over the past few days. Officers recovered thousands in stolen cash and property from the pair, including an 8-week-old French Bulldog puppy.
The victim in the robbery said the suspects held him at gunpoint while they took thousands in cash, a Playstation, his shoes and shirt and his dog.
Task force members arrested both suspects for first-degree robbery, second-degree assault and unlawful possession of a firearm. The two were booked into Spokane County Juvenile Detention Center.
Officers also confiscated four guns when making the arrests.
According to Spokane Police Department, both juveniles have a history of violence that has affected the community. One of them has 5 felony convictions and was supposed to attend an area high school as part of their probation. The task force says that didn't happen.