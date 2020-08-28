SPOKANE, Wash. - A Spokane teenager is facing a DUI charge after an early-morning rollover crash.
According to Washington State Patrol, a 16-year-old Spokane girl was driving southbound on the North Spokane Corridor and exiting to Parksmith Drive early on Friday, August 28.
The teen she failed to negotiate the curve on the exit ramp, left the roadway and rolled.
She and an 18-year-old passenger were taken to Sacred Heart Hospital for injuries sustained in the crash. Both were wearing seat belts.
