Spokane teen heartbroken after necklace containing uncle's ashes stolen from family's SUV

SPOKANE, Wash. - On Thursday, October 17, Jenessa Johnson's family picked her up from swim practice and brought her to the China Dragon for dinner to celebrate her 15th birthday.
But as they were about to leave, Johnson immediately knew something was wrong.
"I went to open the door and the window was bashed in," she said.
Missing from the car was Johnson's backpack, which had something very special inside. A silver necklace with a thumbprint on the front, a badge number on the back and her uncle's ashes inside.
"I could tell him about anything, swimming, school, anything in between," Johnson said. "He was really a special guy."
Five months ago, Johnson's 23-year-old uncle, Kyle Rima, a trooper with the Washington State Patrol, passed away after a battle with cancer.
"It means a lot just to know that even though he may not be here at this moment, that I had a piece of him with me," Johnson said.
Surveillance cameras at the restaurant showed Johnson's family exactly what happened. While they were inside, a black Volvo pulled up.
The driver got out, scoping out cars in the parking lot before focusing on Johnson's family's SUV. The man went into the restaurant to make sure no one was about to leave, then moments later, he's seen using an object to break the back window of the SUV.
He grabbed a backpack, handed it to his passenger then went back to grab a coat before jumping back into his car and disappearing into the night.
When asked if she thinks she'll get the necklace back, Johnson said, "I believe in miracles, so I hope so. There's no promises, but it would mean the world to me."
Anyone with information about the theft is asked to call Crime Check at (509)456-2233.
To read our tribute recognizing Kyle Rima as a Hometown Hero during his process of becoming a Washington State Patrol trooper, click HERE.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.