A Spokane teenager from North Central High School is spending time in Washington, D.C. where he’ll be attending the President’s State of the Union Address Tuesday night.
Jake Satake is going as the guest of Senator Maria Cantwell. She invited Jake because she says he’s been such a strong advocate for affordable healthcare.
Jake is a Type 1 diabetic who says the cause is close to his heart. He’s been lobbying for the issue for some time.
“I see the catastrophic cost of caring for that disease on a personal level so it's super important for me that healthcare remains affordable and accessible for everyone,” said Satake.
Jake says it’s an exhilarating time for politics and he’s excited to surround himself with the people in office he looks up to the most.
The State of the Union will take place at 6pm. You will be able to stream it live here.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.