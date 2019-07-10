Spokane teens need help taking their softball dreams to the Sydney Olympic Field

SPOKANE, Wash. - If you have kids in sports, than you know how intense, and expensive, training can be at a young age.
Traveling for club tournaments across the United States is regular weekend expedition for the “Spokane Stealth" fastpitch softball team, but parents say the idea of traveling to Australia, that was a new one.
"You can't really say no to that; it's not something that happens everyday," Ashley Eldridge, a parent on the club team, said.
Six teenage girls from Spokane are headed 8,000 miles away from home this weekend, to play in a once in a lifetime tournament on the Sydney Olympic Field. The girls have been fundraising since snow was underneath their cleats, but still need help cover the fees of this tournament.
"Team USA" will decked out in uniform, helmets in hand, fundraising at the "Y" on Division and Newport Hwy from 2 - 6 pm Wednesday, July 10, for “Fill the Helmet.”
The trip is paid for by each kid's parent, so every penny helps pay for food, flights, and uniforms. Eldridge said this team hasn't traveled for a tournament outside the states before, so playing in games like this offer great exposure, and start preparing the girls for college softball.