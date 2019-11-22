SPOKANE, Wash. - With construction ongoing for the first Texas Roadhouse in Spokane and second in Washington State - the restaurant is looking to hire 200 employees prior to opening in about two months.
The restaurant is located at 7611 N. Division St. in a spot that used to be the gas station for the former North Spokane Costco. Texas Roadhouse was one of the two tenants announced earlier this year at the old Costco property along with home goods store "At Home."
A service manager at the new Spokane location says they are scheduled to open on Monday, Jan. 20, 2020. The restaurant is now in the hiring process, planning to hire 200 employees in order to open the store.
Those looking to apply for jobs can do so on the company website, or apply in person at the Division St. location. Texas Roadhouse is looking to fill a number of positions including servers, bakers, broil/grill line cooks, bartenders, hosts, dishwashers, server assistants/bussers, prep cooks and line cooks. All management positions at the location have been filled.
The scheduled hours for the Spokane Texas Roadhouse are as follows: Monday-Thursday 4-10 p.m., Friday 4 p.m.- 11 p.m., Saturday 12-11 p.m. and Sunday 12-10 p.m.
Texas Roadhouse also has nearby locations in Coeur d'Alene (402 W. Neider Ave) and Kennewick (835 N. Columbia Center Blvd #C).
