SPOKANE - A local man says his security cameras caught thieves helping themselves to his property early Sunday morning. The victim says they made off with three tires.
"They made several attempts to get the fourth one out, too," the victim, Richard Parrish, said.
Parrish's said his cameras initially captured the suspect's vehicle driving in his Wandermere neighborhood Saturday evening. The two men were in a large black van. The van returned just before 4 o'clock Sunday morning to take the tires.
Parrish asked KHQ's Hayley Guenthner to share the video of the theft. In it, you can see two men wander around the family's driveway before wheeling the tires away. We first ran the story Sunday evening.
Hours later, one of the men involved returned Parrish's property.
"He said he saw the story on KHQ," Parrish said. "He was trying to blame it on his friend saying his friend bought the tires. I didn't believe his story. Who shows up at 3:50 in the morning to retrieve some tires?"
The family hopes all involved learned a good lesson.
"I'm certainly happy he brought my tires back," he said. "Maybe if he got some help, I'd forgive him. It's just unfortunate."