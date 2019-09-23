Spokane theft victim works to reunite stranger with property found in recovered truck

SPOKANE, Wash. -- Stolen car stories are all too common in Spokane, but this one takes some unusual turns. A local contractor was determined to not let there be two victims in his case.
"I just started a concrete division this summer," said Jesse Farrar. "I had to spend about $10,000 on the tools."
Farrar knew his new concrete venture would require a big investment, but he figured it would eventually pay off.
"I finished a job the day before," he said. "I had all my tools still in the truck. Every concrete tool I just bought."
And just like that. Someone stole it all.
"Hammers, concrete hand tools, the big item was a plate compactor," he said. "It wasn't even three months old."
The good news, police were on it and found his truck.
"The cops found it up on Wall Street," he said.
The bad news, his stuff was gone, but his truck wasn't empty.
"There were some specific race tires in there," he said.
Instead of wallowing in his own misery over this, he immediately got to work to help someone else. He poured over Facebook looking for anyone who had knowledge on this specific tire.
"I just figured somebody probably wants their stuff back just like I want my stuff back," he said.
His Facebook detective work eventually led him to the owner, another theft victim.
"I called the guy yesterday," he said. "The tires were stolen from his porch. He was upset. Just like me, he works for his stuff."
As for Jesse, he's now figuring out how to start all over.
"I have to slowly buy a couple things, rent the things needed to do concrete," he said. "Basically, start over unless some miracle happens."
Farrar is offering a $2,500 reward for information that leads to the recovery of his tools. If you have any information, send KHQ's Hayley Guenthner and email and she can connect you with Farrar.