A Spokane third-grader has a special idea to keep her late grandpa's memory alive.
Harper Oakley's "Papa," John Oakley, was a fixture in the South Hill education community. He was a P.E. teacher at Sacajawea Middle School for 36 years before he passed away from ALS.
When the opportunity to suggest a name for one of Spokane's new middle schools came up, Oakley jumped at the chance. She wants to name one of them after her Papa because of what a difference he made in her life and the lives of his students.
"A lot of people that went to schools on the South Hill, he made them happy, and whenever they were sad he made them happy," Oakley said.
The future potential John Oakley Middle School is off 65th Avenue on the South Hill that her Papa loved so much.
