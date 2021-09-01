SPOKANE, Wash. - Global Neighborhood, a Spokane-based thrift store providing jobs and support to refugees, is hosting a clothing donation drive for incoming Afghan refugees.
The goal for the drive is 40,000 pounds of donated clothes. Once sorted and prepared for shipping, Global Neighborhood is partnering with the military to get donations to refugees.
The drive begins Saturday from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. at the corner of Trent and Hamilton. They are asking for any clothing and paired sneakers people can spare.
Donators are asked to keep kid's, men's, women's and shoes separate at drop-off.