SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane City Council has approved a $973,000 contract with Spokane Arts to implement community crosswalks and residential street murals.
The first crosswalk will be a rainbow, representing LGBTQ pride. The crosswalk will be put in one of four locations: Northwest Boulevard and Monroe Street, Spokane Falls Boulevard and Howard Street, South Perry Street and 10th Avenue or Post Street and Garland Avenue.
The design of other five crosswalks is up to the neighborhoods who will submit their proposals to Spokane Arts.
Advocates say that asphalt art improves safety by making drivers more alert. In a 2022 study by Bloomberg Philanthropies, they found that asphalt art led to a 50% reduction in crashes involving pedestrians and cyclists.
The study also found that asphalt art leads to:
- 25% decrease in pedestrian crossings involving a conflict with drivers.
- 27% increase in frequency of drivers immediately yielding to pedestrians with the right of way.
- 38% decrease in pedestrians crossing against the walk signal.
Some city council members including Michael Cathcart and Jonathan Bingle voted against this contract saying it is an improper use of taxpayer funds.
“It’s not as if this money was intended for art; this was money intended for traffic calming,” Bingle said.
The money for the art is funded by traffic violations by drivers who run red lights and speed in school zones.
It is undetermined when the asphalt art will be implemented in the city.