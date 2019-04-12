SPOKANE, Wash. - Coming in 2020, Spokane will play host to the Women in Fire International Conference.
In a Facebook post Friday, April 12, the Spokane Fire Department announced that the conference will be coming to the Lilac city September 22-25, 2020.
Women in Fire is an organization that seeks to make the fire service a professional place where women and men can can work together harmoniously. This includes firefighters and officers from all kinds of departments and agencies, as well as emergency medical technicians, paramedics, inspectors, dispatcher and fire service educators.
"On behalf of the Spokane Fire Department, we are thrilled to have the opportunity to host this important conference and share the beauty of our great city and the Inland Northwest," Fire Chief Brian Schaeffer said in the post.
"Assembling people with different opinions, backgrounds, preferences and beliefs makes the fire service stronger and better aligned to accomplish the ever-changing challenges for the communities we serve," Chief Schaeffer said.
The 2020 conference is titled "Committed to Change," according to the Women in Fire Facebook page and will include hands-on training, classroom sessions and events.