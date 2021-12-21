SPOKANE, Wash. - One of the worst parts of the holidays is stripping the lights and decorations when everything is said and done. None of that, however is more troublesome than figuring out what to do with the tree.
Spokane's Solid Waste Collection Department is planning to help with that this season, offering free curbside pickup for trees starting Dec. 27.
If your tree is taller than six feet, you'll want to cut it in half. The department will also take loose branches if they bundled next to trees and don't exceed six feet. Trees must not be artificial or flocked.