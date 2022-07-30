SPOKANE, Wash. - Thrice yearly, the Spokane Transit Authority (STA) schedules service changes to address rider needs. This year, the September change is rolling out early, scheduled for Aug. 28.
STA says it is "the most extensive package of service enhancements in a decade."
Some quality of life changes and improved wayfinding measures will be implemented, including new bay numbers at the Plaza and a colored schedule system to help riders determine and find the type of route they need to ride. Red schedules are frequent routes, blue will be basic, pink are express, and green will designate downtown shuttles. Signage will be begin to be updated to match the schedule colors as well.
Most notably, however, will be the changes to routes themselves, aimed at providing more service and better access for riders. This includes the creation of four new routes.
STA states the changes focus on improving service in northeast Spokane, on both sides of I-90 between the Valley and Liberty Lake, and expanding service on busy routes.
"These changes deliver on many promises made in STA’s 10 year plan, STA Moving Forward (frequency and routing improvements for Hillyard, West Central, and Northeast Spokane), implements additional near-term improvements (service to Amazon Facility off Barker Road), and responds to public requests for transit enhancements throughout the region," states their update on the matter.
Five main routes will see expanded service. Routes 21 West Broadway and 33 Wellesley will have more service on weeknights and expanded Sunday and holiday service. Route 21 will also see an expansion of Saturday night service. Routes 4 Monroe/Regal, 6 Cheney, and 25 Division will also see expanded Sunday and holiday service.
Eight routes will see better access with their changes, including 27 Crestline, 32 Trent/Montgomery, 74 Mirabeau/Liberty Lake, 94 East Central/Millwood, 95 Mid-Valley, 96 Pines/Sullivan, 98 Liberty Lake via Sprague, and 124 North Express. Some of these route will change end points and routes, while others will see additional stops and access to businesses.
And of course, four new routes have been created to provide access to underserved areas. STA shares more:
35 Francis/Market – NEW route from the VA hospital to N Market with continuous routing along Francis and new service on E Francis, and N Market. Note: No direct service to 5-Mile Park & Ride.
36 North Central – NEW route from SFCC to N Market connecting SFCC, West Central Community Center, North Central High School, and Northeast Community Center and new service on W Maxwell.
724 Liberty Lake Tech Express – NEW route providing peak service for those traveling from Spokane to Liberty Lake in the morning and Liberty Lake to Spokane in the evening.
771 Mirabeau Express – NEW route to provide weekday peak service between Spokane and Mirabeau P&R.
In total, 38 routes will see adjustments in their schedules and routes, both big and small. To see all the details, visit the STA website!