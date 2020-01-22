Spokane Transit Authority receives $53 million in funding for City Line bus project

SPOKANE, Wash. - On Tuesday, January 21, the Spokane Transit Authority received a huge donation to go toward the newly-named City Line bus project.
The donation was presented as an oversized check from the U.S. Department of Transportation with a sum of $53,425,000.
As our news partners with The Spokesman-Review reported, STA has known the money was on its way to fully funding the long-awaited bus rapid transit line through downtown since April. However, the award became official on Tuesday.
A large number of dignitaries celebrated, what they called a "game changer" for the city and the coming fixed route, streetcar-like, zero-emission bus line, which had previously been known as the Central City Line.
The money awarded on Tuesday will be combined with some $20 million from STA and about $17 million in state funds to fully fund the project. STA estimates it will sped a total of $92.2 million to construct the new line.
With funding now in place, STA anticipates construction on the 6-mile route will begin in May, with buses foreseen to start running in 2022. The 60-foot articulated electric buses will run from Coeur d'Alene Park in Browne's Addition to Spokane Community College while passing through downtown, the University District, the Logan Neighborhood and Chief Garry Park along the way.
The idea of rapid transit has been thrown around in Spokane since at least 1999, when a master plan for downtown included a proposed system of light rail and trolleys.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.