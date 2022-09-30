SPOKANE, Wash. - Beginning Oct. 1, Spokane Transit Authority (STA) will have a new fare collection system on its fixed route buses and paratransit vans. The 'Connect' fare system is an account-based system that allows customers to pay their fare using a Connect smartcard or an STA mobile app on their smartphone.
Connect cards and virtual 'eConnect' cards, which are created on the new STA Connect mobile app, will allow customers to register their account online, add or autoload funds, view ride history and check their current balance.
Connect cards will be available online at the STA website, in person at the customer service counter at the STA plaza and at participating retail locations beginning Oct. 1.
To replace monthly passes, Connect cards will automatically cap the total monthly fares at $60, the same price as the current passes. That means riders will have unlimited free rides after they spend their first $60 dollars for the month. There will also be a daily fare cap of $4.
STA will also introduce new and expanded reduced and zero-fare options alongside the new fare collection system.
Any fixed route rider 60-years-old and older or individuals with disabilities will qualify as 'Honored Riders' and will be eligible for a 50% fare discount. Active-duty military personnel and veterans will also qualify for 50% fare through the 'Stars and Stripes' category. A 20% fare discount is available in the existing Student fare category, for those enrolled in vocational training, apprenticeships and any other post-high school or educational courses.
STA will also introduce a new 'Rider's License,' a zero-fare option for all children ages 6-18, which offers unlimited free rides. Riders 5-years-old and under will continue to ride free if accompanied by an adult.
