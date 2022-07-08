SPOKANE, WA – Spokane Transit Authority (STA) is seeking feedback from the public as it develops its plan for 2025-35. A new online survey will be used to learn what future transit projects matter most, and feedback will help guide what STA focuses on in the coming years.
The survey will ask for comment on accessibility, service improvements, land development, and environmental sustainability, among others. STA is also interested in ideas for improving the bus riding experience and meet regional transportation needs.
The region's first Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) line, City Line, launches next year, allowing other projects to take priority. These projects include the Division BRT line, the I-90/Valley corridor high performance transit project, and ongoing fleet electrification. Public feedback will influence which direction these and other projects will take.
The survey will be available through the end of July and can be taken in English, Russian, Vietnamese, Spanish, and Chinese. Click HERE to share your thoughts!