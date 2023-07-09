SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Transit is hosting a celebration at five different locations to commemorate the launch of City Line on July 15!
The celebration will start at 11 a.m. at Coeur d'Alene Park in Browne's Addition. Party-goers there will be able to feast on free food from Good Dilla, along with kettle corn and shaved ice. Sidetrack will also be performing.
A free ride on a City Line bus will then take party-goers to downtown Spokane, where free food from Flatstick Pub and Ben & Jerry's will be available. Bored With Fire is set to be the talent performing.
Another free ride on a City Line bus will take the party to University District, where Mangia Catering and Mary Lou's Ice Cream will be providing tasty eats and DJ Spicy Ketchup will be performing.
Next up is Mission Park, where Madfire Grill and Kona Ice will be serving food and DJ Exodus will be performing.
Last up is Chief Garry Park, where Longhorn BBQ and ArctiKat Ice Cream will be serving food and The Rusty Vikings will be performing.
The event will wrap up at around 2 p.m.