SPOKANE, Wash - The Spokane Transit Authority is taking new steps to help save our planet. While zero is a low number, they've now rolled out our region's first zero emissions, battery electric buses.
You may not hear them, but you will be able to see Spokane Transit new battery electric buses.
"There are 2 new Flyer 40-foot electric buses we also just received 2 Portero buses but we are still commissioning those. We need to get them licensed," Brandon Rapez-Betty, the Spokane Transit Director of Communications and Customer Service said.
The buses charge several times throughout the day and it only take 10 to 20 minutes.
Right now, they sit at Moran Station Park and only go on Route 4. Fully charged, the buses can go 120 miles or so depending on weather and terrain.
"It allows us to test a hilly route over a long span cross city connection," he said.
But the battery is monitored just like gas would be, at the front of the bus.
"Just like we would never let a bus run out of gas, we would not let the battery electric bus run out of juice," he said.
The idea stems from companies going electric across the state, including Wenatchee and Seattle.
Spokane Transit are testing these buses out with passengers in the morning to see which electric vehicle company is the wisest investment going forward.
Although the cost is more upfront, it actually saves them money in the end.
"We have the same service at the same cost for local taxpayers but we have the savings on the maintenance side," he said. "Research shows about $165,000 in savings over the life of a vehicle."
They have 4 buses in commission but hope to have 38 by 2023-2024.
They also have 10 60-foot battery electric buses for a future city line, Spokane's first bus rapid transit project that would operate downtown similar to a streetcar but a battery electric bus. That is under construction and will hopefully open July 2023.