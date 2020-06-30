SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Transit Authority (STA) will resume fare collection and front-door boarding this Wednesday, July 1.
STA says it is taking the following steps to demonstrate commitment to safety:
- Use of face coverings
- Protective barriers between coach operators and passengers
- Increased disinfecting protocol on vehicles and transit facilities
- Modified on-board ventilation
- Ongoing public health education
All bus and paratransit pass sales resumed Monday, June 15 at The Plaza, STA's online store, through the pass-by-mail program and through STA's retail outlet partners: Albertsons, Cenex Zip Trip, Huckleberry's, Rosauers, Safeway, Super One Foods and Yokes.
STA is also replacing some pass types used in March to honor customers' lost value because most destinations closed and STA suspended fares to initiate rear-door boarding. For more information, call (509) 328-RIDE.
Face coverings will be required starting July 1. This coincides with Gov. Jay Inslee's mandate that requires every person in Washington to wear a face covering that covers their mouth and nose in any indoor and outdoor setting.
"STA supports the collective public effort to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus," a STA update says. "Beginning July 1, while the supply lasts, face coverings will be available on buses and vans for customers who may not have one."
Exceptions will be permitted for people with medical conditions or are under five years old.
Additional STA safety precautions remaining in effect include:
- Transit passengers are strongly encouraged to practice social distancing by spreading out on the bus. Face coverings are available to passengers at the STA Plaza while supplies last.
- Transit passengers are instructed to remain at least six feet away from coach operators after boarding the bus.
- The STA Plaza and most of its business tenants remain open, although there is no public seating or waiting inside the building.
- Increased disinfectant protocols for passenger vehicles and transit facilities will continue.
- STA will share important health and safety practices recommended by the Spokane Regional Health District (SRHD) and the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention, including proper hand washing and respiratory etiquette.
- Rides for Seniors: People age 60 and over can continue to use Paratransit vans to travel door-to-door to their destinations. Call (509) 328-1552 for more information or to reserve a trip. Beginning July 1, the $2.00 fare will be collected for this service.
